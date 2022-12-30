Submit Release
Condolence Message from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on the Passing of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mother on 30 December 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey condolences on the passing of PM Modi's mother on 30 December 2022. The text of the letter is appended.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

30 DECEMBER 2022

30 December 2022

 

Dear Prime Minister Modi,

 

I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your mother, Mdm Heeraben Modi. The strength and resilience she had shown as she supported the family is truly admirable. In addition, her kindness and thoughtfulness towards others is an inspiration to all.

 

  My thoughts are with you and your family during this challenging time.

 

 

Yours Sincerely,

 

 

LEE HSIEN LOONG

 

 

His Excellency Narendra Modi

Prime Minister

Republic of India

 

