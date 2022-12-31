Global Allergy Diagnostics Market is Estimated to Reach a Worth of US$ 5.6 Bn in 2033 and Surpass a Revenue of US$ 11.8 Bn at a CAGR of 7.7% During Forecast Period of 2023-33 | FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The allergy diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The global market was valued at US$ 5.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 11.8 billion by 2033.



As pollution levels rise, the market for allergy diagnostics is projected to develop. The primary risk factors for chronic respiratory illnesses include allergen exposure, occupational exposure, and exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution.

Due to their greater exposure to pollutants, urban dwellers are more likely than rural residents to suffer from allergy disorders. The surge in food allergies is expected to boost market opportunities for allergy diagnostics.

Request Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4959

The prevalence of sensitive skin and its proclivity for irritation has increased as a result of climate change, air pollution, and the complexity of materials and cosmetic products. These reasons are expected to drive market opportunities for allergy diagnostics in the near future.

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the global market in terms of region. The growing number of allergy sufferers, improved healthcare infrastructure, and cutting-edge diagnostic technologies are the key drivers of the North American allergy diagnostic market's rise.

Furthermore, allergy diagnostics market growth is being pushed by the prominence of leading allergy diagnostic suppliers and manufacturers who provide revolutionary allergy diagnostic tests. As pharmaceutical allergy-related mortality rise, so will the demand for speedy and precise allergy diagnostics.

The high frequency of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and the prevalence of skin allergies in black Americans, notably eczema and skin inflammation, will fuel the expansion of the allergy diagnostic market in the United States.

The US allergy diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The US market is expected to grow to US$ 4.4 billion by 2023.

Awareness programmes established by the government and non-governmental groups to prevent food and pharmaceutical allergy-related mortality will have a positive impact on the need for allergy diagnostics in the healthcare sector.

Limited time Offer, Get 30% discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4959

Segmentation Outlook

Allergen Type Insights

The inhaled allergens sub-segment dominated the market by allergen. Rising levels of pollen and environmental pollution, among other factors, may be contributed to the expansion of the allergy diagnostics market in the inhaled allergens sub-segment. All of these variables have the potential to increase consumer demand for inhaled allergens and accelerate market growth. During the projected period, these are expected to be the primary drivers driving the allergy diagnostic market size.

Competitive Landscape

The allergy diagnostics market is fragmented and competitive, with numerous top players in allergy diagnostics devices. The presence of major companies in allergy diagnostics devices, such as BioMerieux SA, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Omega Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers AG, Minaris Medical America, and Danaher Corporation, heightens market competitiveness.

Increased innovation and investment by various public and private entities are predicted to exacerbate industry rivalry around the world.

STAT Medical – Introduction - August 2022

Using a single finger prick, people can test themselves at home for a variety of common food and respiratory allergies as part of STAT Medical's initial product line, which was introduced in August 2022.

Oncologica– Introduction - June 2022

A new Allergyfocus test was introduced in June 2022 by Cambridge-based Oncologica, a top healthcare testing facility, to assist patients in learning which prevalent environmental allergens their bodies are sensitive to.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4959

Key Segment

By Product Type:

Fungal Allergy Diagnostic

Neutral Lactase Enzymes

By Allergen Type:

Inhaled Allergens

Food Allergens

Drug Allergens

Other Allergens

By Test Type:

In-vivo allergy tests

In-vitro allergy tests

By End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutes

Other End Users

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/allergy-diagnostics-market

About the Healthcare at Future Market Insights

The healthcare domain team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market: The global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market is likely to reach a revenue of about US$ 658.4 million by 2032, up from US$ 299.2 million in 2022 moving forward with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Preventive Medicine Market: As per FMI Analysts, the global preventive medicine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 372 Billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global preventive medicine market share is expected to reach US$ 623.6 Billion by 2032.

Advanced Infusion Systems Market: The global advanced infusion systems market is likely to be valued at US$ 8,470.25 million in 2022 and is predicted to secure a slow-paced CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a value of US$ 15,820.03 million by 2032.

Kaempferol Market: The kaempferol market, which has a valuation of US$ 3.91 billion as of 2022, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period and is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.79 billion by 2032.

Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market: The global brain imaging and neuroimaging market is expected to be worth US$ 13,166.5 Million by 2022, and is likely to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.1% between 2022 and 2032, totalling around US$ 21,569.7 Million by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Old Source: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-demand-for-assay-kits-spurring-growth-in-the-allergy-diagnostics-market-future-market-insights-301323231.html