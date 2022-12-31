Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. Named a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News and World Report for the Fourth Consecutive Year

This fall, The Law Firm of Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is excited to announce yet another major milestone in a long line of accolades and awards, having been recognized as a ‘Best Law Firm' 2023 by U.S. News and World Report for the fourth consecutive year running.

Once a year, U.S. News and World Report meticulously evaluates and carefully ranks more than 15,000 law firms across America. Those firms and law practices chosen earn the distinguished title of ‘US News and World Report Best Law Firm’ in its respective field of specialization and geographic territory.

Named a “Best Law Firm” (2023) in the Area of Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice for the Washington, D.C. Area

With more than 443,000 law firms throughout the United States, standing out among the sea of competition is no easy feat. According to U.S. News, the evaluation process is a rigorous one, starting with an industry nomination from at least one attorney or firm formerly recognized in the last edition of ‘Best Law Firms’ or ‘Best Lawyers’.

Further Evaluation Looks At:

Key performance indicators in the industry

Client satisfaction

Outcomes/results

Business practices

Cost-effectiveness

Expertise

Responsiveness

Civility

And more…

A Personal Injury Firm Recognized for Its Excellence in Client Services, Representation, and Results

The DC metropolitan area is home to millions of residents, and thousands of businesses. Similar to other highly populated areas, the DC metro has a higher incidence of car accidents, trucking accidents, bicycle accidents, traumatic brain injury, wrongful death, slip & falls, and other personal injuries.

Since its inception, Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel personal injury attorneys have proudly represented personal injury victims throughout the greater DC area, recovering over $500 million in settlements and judgments for its clients.

Other Notable Achievements, Awards, and Recognition:

All active partners have been selected for inclusion in the Washington, DC Super Lawyers® listing each year since 2011. Only 5% of Washington, DC attorneys are selected for this list

Three Partners are Past Presidents of the Trial Lawyers Association of Metropolitan Washington, DC

Two Partners were given a “Lifetime Achievement Award” by Washingtonian Magazine in 2022

Two partners are the founders of the Brain Injury Association of the District of Columbia; one partner is the current President of this association.

The Firm has been chosen as Preferred Lawyers by the Brain Injury Association of America.

Three partners have earned the highest possible rating from Martindale-Hubbell®: an AV Preeminent® rating

Two of the partners are Board Certified as Civil Trial Attorneys by the National Board of Trial Advocacy

Member of the American Association for Justice (AAJ) Leaders Forum

Recovered over $500 million for its clients

About Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.

Conveniently located at 1232 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036, the law firm of Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is backed by more than 50 years of experience in the field of personal injury law, and a documented track record of results and recognition.

Since its inception, the firm has built a reputation for its unwavering commitment to client success, aggressive representation, and creative legal strategies that get results. The firm and its lawyers have gone on to win countless awards and recognitions, along with having recovered more than $500 million for its clients.

Those seeking Washington, DC personal injury attorneys, car accident attorneys, or for any incident involving an injury caused by the negligence of another party are encouraged to reach out to the firm via its official website or by calling 202-659-8600.

