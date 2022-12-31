BankRated Helps Consumers, Borrowers, and Homeowners Accurately Calculate Loans, Refinance Rates, and Mortgages With Free On-Site Tools

BankRated is an American website offering free-to-use mortgage calculator, auto loan calculator, loan calculator, and refinance calculator tools, as well as comprehensive educational resources in terms of mortgage calculator terminology.

The complex mortgage and refinancing formulas have intimidated numerous people into unnecessarily paying financial advisors, lawyers, and software. BankRated is a website that enables anyone to use its on-site calculator tools, ensuring consumers across the globe no longer need to waste time and money.

BanRated was aiming to design a straightforward yet dependable and efficient mortgage loan calculator unburdened with unnecessary, complex features. The company has created a simple tool that even people who are not overly finance-savvy can reliably use to calculate their monthly loan repayment rates.

As imparted by the company’s spokesperson, the BankRated mortgage calculator featured blank boxes, and users only need to fill them with relevant information before tapping the “Calculate” button to instantly see their monthly mortgage payments, principal, and interest, stating:

“This loan calculator also called the amortization term calculator, allows you to calculate your monthly loan repayment. It also determines how much of your repayment will go to the principal and how much interest will go to that. Just enter your loan amount, interest, loan term, and repayment date, and click Calculate,” said the company’s spokesperson.

In addition to the mortgage calculator, BankRated also offers a plain refinance calculator on its website. Current and refinanced loans are put back-to-back, enabling the tool’s users to discover the estimated refinancing costs.

To help its visitors learn more about financial terminologies, the company featured some of the most important terms under the “Definitions” segment on its website. From property value and mortgage balance to cash out, monthly payment, loan closing date, and more, the most frequently used terms in the world of mortgages and refinancing have been defined and thoroughly explained on BankRated’s website.

Numerous vehicle owners have praised the simplicity and efficiency of BankRate’s auto loan calculator, imparting that the streamlined design of the interface and straightforward method of operation has been invaluable to them in determining their down payments, interest rates, and sales tax rates.

Graphic illustrations of relevant monthly payments are generated as soon as the blank boxes are filled, describing the total loan amount, money owed over 48 payments, total interest, pay-off date, as well as balance, principal, and interest values related to the loan.

The BankRated Loan Amortization Calculator is a simple free-to-use tool created to help borrowers quickly and accurately learn all the details regarding their monthly loan payments. From total payable interests and total payments to pie charts breaking down total payments into principal and total interest, and more, this comprehensive tool has empowered innumerable borrowers with a simple, easy-to-understand loan calculator solution.

More information about BankRated and the firm’s calculator tools is available on the company’s official website.

