Camella caps off 2022 strategic expansion with three consecutive launches

Camella, the country’s largest homebuilder, wraps up its 2022 strategic expansion plan and celebration of its 45 years through successful launches of two vertical villages: Camella Manors Frontera in Davao City and Camella Manors Upstate in Bay, Laguna, as well as a horizontal development, Camella Alta Santiago in Santiago City, Isabela.

Consecutively held this month, these launches fortify Camella’s dominance in the national housing market and affirm its commitment of building the perfect homes for Filipinos and their families.

The Rise of Vertical Villages

Aptly titled “Vibe,” the launch of Camella Manors Upstate in Bay, Laguna signals an upshift in the life of students in the municipality. The two-hectare vertical village is the first lifestyle condominium in Laguna’s first capital.

The launch of Camella Manors Frontera ushers in the rise of innovation in mega cities, where the conveniences offered by technological advancements combine seamlessly with the invigorating natural landscapes of the countryside. A future-ready vertical village, the six towers of Camella Manors Frontera offer smart home features along wellness facilities that appeal to individuals with different lifestyle needs.

Camella Manors Soleia, the very first condominium development rising in the Caraga region, caps its third year with the topping off of its third tower.

Camella is making bold moves and investing in emergent areas nationwide. With a number of cities already in queue for major developments, the brand is ready to capitalize on their looming progress.

Expanding House and Lot Communities

Topping off Camella’s portfolio of successful launches this year is Camella Alta Santiago, a house-and-lot expansion of Camella’s domain in town. Fit for families and lifestyles looking for larger spaces, Camella Alta Santiago is replete with modern lifestyle amenities and landscaped open-air areas. This is where residents can encounter countless opportunities for leisure, recreation, business, and education.

These house and lot developments and vertical villages are highly sought after as both an investment and home to create the best memories in.

Future-looking Dreamscapes

For more than 45 years, Camella has been building high-quality, great-value homes, creating the sanctuaries where Filipinos can raise their families or enjoy their golden years. The Camella properties are beautifully themed communities with landscaped spaces, lifestyle facilities, and business establishments integrated into the neighborhoods.

Every “Camella” is strategically located near business districts, transportation hubs, schools, places of worship, shopping centers, clinics, churches, and entertainment centers so as to provide its residents with the most delightful experiences.

With close to five decades in property development, Camella has become the quintessential Filipino housing brand. The dream is to be able to build a home wherever any Filipino wishes to live and raise his family. To date, there are now communities in 47 provinces and 149 cities and municipalities, housing over half a million families––making Camella the Filipino real estate brand with the widest geographic reach.

Camella solidified its position as the country’s property developer via competitive pricing, excellent build quality, ideal locations, and aggressive marketing campaigns that continue to speak to and of the hopes of the brand’s market.

