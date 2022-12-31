Dr. Philip Cordova of CORE Chiropractic named Top 3 Chiropractor for 2023

Dr. Philip Cordova has been recognized among the Top 3 chiropractors in Houston, Texas, for 2023 by Three Best Rated. Dr. Cordova has earned this award for four consecutive years since 2020.

For the fourth year, Dr. Philip Cordova has won the Three Best Rated award for best-rated Houston Chiropractors 2023. Dr. Cordova is thrilled to receive the award again, sharing that it is a great honor to be recognized by their clients. “We are happy for the awards and thankful to our patients for nominating us for these honors. Thank you for making us award-winning chiropractors in Houston.”

Three Best Rated helps people find the best businesses and service providers in different locations nationally. Nominated individuals and businesses undergo a rigorous 50-point inspection. In determining the best chiropractor in Houston, Three Best Rated looked at customer reviews, complaints, ratings, history, satisfaction, trust, cost, and general excellence. The award is only given to the best in any category.

Dr. Philip Cordova is a renowned chiropractor at CORE Chiropractic, one of Houston’s best chiropractic offices. CORE Chiropractic specializes in cutting-edge chiropractic adjustments and leverages various chiropractic techniques to deliver and guarantee lasting results. The Houston Chiropractor curates patient experiences to ensure that every step of the treatment is carefully explained and executed.

Dr. Cordova developed a passion for chiropractic care after experiencing its benefits first-hand. The Arizona-born chiropractor is a black belt holder in Kenpo Karate. At 13, he injured his back, and his father took him to a chiropractor. After a few treatments, he was able to resume physical activities, which sparked his interest in the practice. Now, Dr. Cordova explores various ways that the body is able to heal itself and takes great pleasure in helping people relieve pain and reach their health goals.

CORE Chiropractic has made great strides in providing first-class chiropractic care in Houston, Texas. Dr. Cordova shares that when residents of the Galleria Area and Energy Corridor search “Best Chiropractor near me,” they are sure to find their way to CORE Chiropractic.

CORE Chiropractic is proud of the continued recognition of its stellar services and is delighted to be part of the Houston community. CORE Chiropractic has made its name by providing complete chiropractic wellness care, from spinal decompression therapy, PEMF, on-site X-rays, Leg length discrepancy evaluation, and overall personalized chiropractic care. This fourth consecutive award certifies Dr. Cordova’s exceptional care.

As chiropractic technologies continue to evolve, Dr. Cordova reaffirms his dedication to educating his patients to get and stay healthy. Learning new techniques makes it possible for people to be free of their health issues and live quality, full lives. Dr. Cordova regularly speaks on health and wellness topics in the Houston area and highlights the benefits of chiropractic care. “We believe that patient education is key in getting the most from your Houston Chiropractor team.”

CORE Chiropractic relies on its core system to deliver high-quality chiropractic care. The team leverages the balance of teamwork and dedication to health and wellness to prioritize and carefully craft effective chiropractic solutions.

