Truckin Around Helping People Own the Trucks of their Dreams with Incredible Giveaways

Truckin Around Enterprise is among the best-known vehicle giveaway companies in the automotive industry. Specializing in trucks exclusively, such as Chevrolets, GMCs, Fords, and Dodges, Truckin Around Enterprise has already given away over $750,000 worth of vehicles.

Trucks are gorgeous beasts but unfortunately, not everyone has the opportunity or the budget to afford their favorite ones. When Truckin Around Enterprise came to the scene, numerous American truck enthusiasts and fans seized the opportunity this company provided and are now proud drivers of their dream trucks.

Truckin Around Enterprise was founded in 2014, and even though it is a relatively fresh name in the industry, it is widely regarded as the fastest-growing enterprise on the scene. With more than 20 truck giveaways so far, Truckin Around Enterprise has enabled numerous customers to own a premium truck for as little as a single dollar. The company’s spokesperson imparted that each giveaway event is different and an exquisite opportunity for anyone who cannot afford a quality vehicle to acquire one for virtually spare change, stating the following:

“Each giveaway truck is unique. These trucks range from show trucks with big wheels and quality interiors to modified trucks with superchargers. Some are lifted trucks with custom kits, and some are bagged, both of which are considered to be neck-breakers. Some of the giveaway trucks have been personally owned by the owner of Truckin Around while others have been owned by famous YouTubers. We can advertise the brand while giving someone the opportunity to win a truck for a very low amount,” said the company’s spokesperson.

What separates Truckin Around giveaway vehicles from regular trucks is that some of them have extremely impressive wheels. Truckin Around Enterprise has added Intro Wheels to many of its giveaways to enhance the look of each model.

Truckin Around Enterprise has had 20 winners in 16 states so far. Every customer is given the same opportunity as all entries are sent to a third-party sweepstake company for a winner to be chosen. Truckin Around strives to give away trucks that customers want and desire. The company does this by interacting with its followers through social media and asking for their input.

More information about Truck Around giveaways is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Truckin Around

Danny Perez

United States