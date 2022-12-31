Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2200 Block of Champlain Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in the 2200 block of Champlain Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:09 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the victim. The suspect then assaulted the victim and fled the scene.

On Friday, December 30, 2022, 40-year-old Rentay Purnell, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed that the victim and suspect are known to each other.

