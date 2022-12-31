Suspects Sought in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1900 Block of 13th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Thursday, December 29, 2022, in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:55 pm, the suspects approached the victim, as they were entering their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and vehicle keys. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.