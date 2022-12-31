Costa Rica Recovery Delivers Early Christmas Presents to Local Children

The leading recovery center Costa Rica Recovery, made a surprise visit to a local kid's daycare center, Cencinai de pavas, to make children happy with holiday gifts.

December 31, 2022 - Costa Rica - The leading recovery center Costa Rica Recovery, made a surprise visit to a local kid’s daycare center, Cencinai de pavas, to make children happy with holiday gifts. The staff of Costa Rica Recovery and the people in the recovery program experienced a lot of love for children. The gift-giving became a gift-receiving as these small children smile and make them happy. The people in the programs at Costa Rica Recovery found something they lost during their active addiction with the overwhelming joy of seeing children smiling.

CRR Staff member Richard Lebow said, “it was a great opportunity to share the gifts of recovery to some great kids and the people in our program…”

“It definitely warmed the hearts of the people in our program, to be part of this and to see the children laughing and playing, amazing feeling,” says JR Weaver, Costa Rica Recovery staff member. “We definitely want to make this a yearly holiday tradition.”

CRR committed to helping local kids stay sober and keep their smile remain with lot of pleasure and happiness.

The Costa Rica Recovery Center created their groundbreaking substance use program based on the Minnesota model of 12 steps infused with local holistic healing modalities like sound therapy, exercise, yoga, mindfulness, breathwork, adventure therapy to heal from substance use and mental health disorders. The act of giving something back to the local children of San Jose is an experience that we hope to do every year moving forward because of its mutual benefits to both sides.

Costa Rica Recovery Center is an addiction recovery center located in San Jose, Costa Rica. It offers individual, family and group therapy programs to help someone with an addiction. It offers a powerful trifecta of evidence-based psychotherapy, holistic energy work, and 12-step programs that prioritize love, acceptance, and fun rather than restriction and condemnation. They also are the only treatment center in the world currently utilizing the Veterans Affairs FMP program, any mental health service connected veteran can receive inpatient treatment for free without a referral, all they need is a passport and a plane ticket.

With Costa Rica Recovery Center, anyone can expect healing, adventure, rest, revelations, insights, education, nutrition and fun. Its holistic treatment model changed much of life in 68 countries. If you or someone you love is addicted to drugs or alcohol, there is no shame in seeking help. Addiction can be a devastating illness, and getting the support you need to recover is essential. Costa Rica Recovery Center is a great place to turn for help.

Costa Rica Recovery team of professionals are experts in addiction treatment, ready to help you make the best decisions for your recovery. It also provides guidance and support throughout the entire process, from deciding whether addiction therapy is right for you to find a suitable rehab facility. Every person in addiction and mental illness is different, so Costa Rica Recovery works with you to find the program that fits your needs perfectly.

Media Contact

Company Name: Costa Rica Recovery

Contact Person: Jim Dopp

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-866-804-1793, +506-8348-6369

Address:Embajada de Cuba 100 MTRS este, M. derecha

City: San José

Country: Costa Rica

Website: www.costaricarecovery.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Costa Rica Recovery Delivers Early Christmas Presents to Local Children