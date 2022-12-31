Legacy Wealth Estate Planning Attorneys Opens New Location in Spring Valley Las Vegas for Probate and Estate Planning Legal Services

"In addition to estate planning, Legacy Wealth Estate Planning Attorneys also has a strong track record in probate litigation."

Legacy Wealth Estate Planning Attorneys is pleased to announce the opening of their new office at 4145 S Grand Canyon Dr., Suite 106b in Las Vegas, NV. The firm, which specializes in estate planning and probate litigation, is excited to bring their services to the Spring Valley community in Clark County.

Founded by attorney Timothy O'Reilly, Legacy Wealth Estate Planning Attorneys has a reputation for providing comprehensive and personalized estate planning services to their clients. Whether you need a simple will or a more complex estate plan, the team at Legacy Wealth is dedicated to helping you protect your assets and provide for your loved ones.

In addition to estate planning, Legacy Wealth Estate Planning Attorneys also has a strong track record in probate litigation. If you are involved in a dispute over a loved one's estate, the attorneys at Legacy Wealth can provide skilled representation to help you resolve the matter.

The new office is conveniently located in the heart of Spring Valley, making it easily accessible for clients. The modern facility is equipped with the latest technology, allowing the firm to efficiently handle all aspects of estate planning and probate to their fullest abilities - saving their clients time and money.

Legacy Wealth is excited to serve the Spring Valley community and is dedicated to helping clients with their estate planning and probate needs. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (702) 904-8108 or visit the firm's website at legacywealthattorneys.com/spring-valley-nv-estate-planning-probate-attorney/.

