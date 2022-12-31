Global C-pop Artist Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Announces Global #EmpowerHer Women Empowerment Campaign

Tia Launches Global #EmpowerHer Women Empowerment Campaign

Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Global C-pop singer, film and television actress, and fashion icon Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), just dropped her new "Goodbye Princess" music video exclusively on YouTube and Weibo last week and announced Global #EmpowerHer Women Empowerment Campaign.

With her worldwide presence, Tia has spared no time in the launch of her #EmpowerHer campaign. Unveiling plans to drive female empowerment, she sets her eyes on promoting female-centric charity work worldwide.

"I am excited about this new chapter of my life and career. This song and music video was based on my personal journey. I believe it is a story that everyone can resonate with - especially women, who so often bear the brunt of society's judgment. We all have power inside us, though the world sometimes makes it difficult for us to speak up. So, I hope that "Goodbye Princess" and the #EmpowerHer campaign can be a rallying call for women to embrace their inner strength and support each other in realizing their truth," said Tia Lee.

The launch of the song was preluded by her #EmpowerHer campaign. "Goodbye Princess" sets the scene with a vibrant 6-part animation series. The pre-release campaign is on track to become a C-pop artist's most successful engagement campaign of all time.

The Inspiration and Creation of the Global #EmpowerHer Campaign

The #EmpowerHer encapsulates the vision held by Tia as she crafted "Goodbye Princess", which is why the artist holds it so close to her heart. "I am so excited to launch the #EmpowerHer campaign. It would be beautiful to turn this love into support for women worldwide - as we accumulate more views for this video, the more I will donate to benefit women worldwide. Please join me on my mission and spread the word with the hashtag #EmpowerHer," said Tia Lee.

With her own experience in mind, Tia is leveraging the launch of "Goodbye Princess" to jump start the #EmpowerHer campaign. With her music and voice, she sets out to rally for girls and women worldwide, supporting them in overcoming the challenges posed by modern society, ultimately hoping to help women stand taller and stronger.

To that end, the #EmpowerHer campaign aims to raise awareness and support for women-centric charitable organisations worldwide. "We are calling for like-minded organisations to join us on helping women in need, and providing them with resources that can make a difference," said Tia. "Let us all stand together to create a better world where women can thrive."

Tia is thrilled to announce that each view of the "Goodbye Princess" music video will help to empower women around the world. Every time a viewing benchmark is met a donation will be made to the #EmpowerHer campaign, one of the biggest initiatives to support the empowerment of women worldwide.

#EmpowerHerDance Tiktok Campaign

The message of Tia's pre-launch series has touched hearts of her fans from across the world, including many Tiktokers. Tiktokers from different regions have banded together to support her new song, manifesting in the #EmpowerHerDance Tiktok Campaign.

The campaign rallies to raise awareness for the suffering caused by women-centric issues.

Coming up, the star, who is all set up and ready for her new chapter, will continue to release a series of new works. Stay tune! Check out Tia's official social media platforms: Instagram, YouTube and Facebook for more information.

