Good Energy Productions announces its HomeBase Poetry 14-Year Anniversary Show

To be held on Jan 15th, the show will be loaded with feature poets, actors and Shawn Pearson as an honored guest

Back by popular demand, in true spoken-word artistic fashion, HomeBase Poetry will host an event for the community’s poetry lovers. HomeBase Poetry 14-Year Anniversary Show - Poetry Masterclass sponsored by Good Energy Productions will be held January 15th at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix - Downtown.

HomeBase Poetry, based in Phoenix, is one of the largest and classiest open mic and arts events in the country. The last time fans attended a HomeBase Poetry Anniversary production was a sold-out show in 2019. Ever since eager fans have petitioned HomeBase Poetry to add another entertaining anniversary event and NOW fans finally got their wish.

“It’s extremely humbling to see HomeBase Poetry create such an amazing, positive and lasting impact on people’s lives. So much so that even during a pandemic, HomeBase and the atmosphere we create is something people are seeking,” founder, organizer and emcee for HomeBase Poetry Harold Branch III or HB said. “This event is truly poised to be one of the best productions we’ve put on to date. The lineup is already packed with nationally known spoken word artists, and as the word continues to get out, additional artists are reaching out asking to be added to the show”

HB has an extensive career as a poet, including touring with global platinum music artists, Woodstock 99, the Winter Olympics, and hundreds of schools and open mics. Originally from the West side of Chicago, HB was separated from his father when he was one and lost his mother to suicide at the age of two; he defied all odds and went on to become an applauded poet, accomplished speaker, and international business trainer.

“Don’t let your circumstances or other people place you in a box. You have potential and people need to see and believe that. I’m still the kid from Chicago, but that’s not all I am,” HB said. “I am so much more and you can find and learn that about yourself through art and poetry.”

HomeBase Poetry’s 14-Year Anniversary, sponsored by Good Energy Productions, will include performances by nationally known Poets Georgia ME (Atlanta), Paul Mabon (Los Angeles), Deana Dean (Chicago), Rukus DaQueen (Denver), Artist JoeMac (San Diego), Christian ‘Soul Stuf’ Perfas (Los Angeles) and a live performance from nationally known smooth jazz saxophonist J.White (Detroit).

"For those who are new-ish to the spoken word scene, please let us take 2 minutes to shed light on two artists from the group above.

Georgia Me, our Premiere Feature Poet for this anniversary show, is a TONY, EMMY, PEABODY, BEFFTA, SWAG, NATIONAL POETRY AWARDS (NPA) ATL’ HOTTEST, BPU, KUUMBA Award Winner and there are several other accolades and honors. She was just on THE TONIGHT SHOW W/ Jimmy Fallon doing a guest spot with Killa Mike.

Watch Killer Mike: RUN | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube : https://youtu.be/rC96cFayg2g

She was the special guest of 2x Grammy winner Living Legend Miss Jill Scott on a 20 city tour. Appearances on NBC, VH1, BET, MTV, OXYGEN, CNN, ABC and several local affiliates across the nation. FLAGSHIP MEMBER WRITER/STAR OF GROUNDBREAKING BROADWAY CAST "Def Poetry Jam on Broadway''. Russell Simmons presents Def Poetry Jam TV. HBO Def Poetry Jam 7 appearances. BET Lyric Cafe ALL STAR TV. TV-1 Verses&Flow Season 1 Finale. Being the international artist that she is, Georgia Me has performed with top entertainers like Jill Scott, Tyler Perry, George Clinton, Cedric the Entertainer, as well as legendary poets like Nikii Giovani, The Last Poets, and Sanya Sanchez.

Joining HB as the guest host for this anniversary show is none other than Paul Mabon. For over 20 years, actor and poet Paul Mabon has done all things poetry in Chicago, Memphis and Los Angeles. His television and movie credits include ‘Insecure', ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Def Poetry Jam’ and ‘Verses and Flow.’ Currently, Paul plays the character ‘Alan’ in the Progressive Insurance commercial franchise and is a proud Lifetime member of The Actors Studio.

At every HomeBase Poetry Show, the Kenny Evans Good Energy Award is presented in recognition of efforts to improve the local communities. Shawn Pearson will be the recipient of the award at the HomeBase Poetry’s 14 Year Anniversary. As a social impact entrepreneur, Mrs. Shawn Pearson’s innovative work has resulted in long-lasting, legacy building community impact. In 2022 alone, Mrs. Pearson was named the Minority Business Enterprise of the Year by The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and “Woman with Vision” by the National Association of Women Business Owners. She was also named as one of the top 100 CEOs in Phoenix by TITAN 100 and received the Horace Steele Child Advocacy award. As Co-Founder and CEO of Zion Institute, Mrs. Pearson operates a campus in South Phoenix called THE WELL @ Zion Institute which offers transformational resources to the community including childcare, preschool, social enterprise development, integrated health services, family preservation services, foster care placement and emergency resources. But her work didn’t begin here. Ms. Pearson’s community organizing and mobilization in Arizona began in South Phoenix in 2006. In her role as advocate, Ms. Pearson has served on various government-led committees to foster transformation for South Phoenix. She works to leverage a space for the voice of residents in community and economic development, public safety, education and revitalization of our historically Black and Brown neighborhoods.

And that’s not all folks! As the grand finale for the HomeBase Poetry 14 Year Anniversary Weekend and to wrap up MLK Day on a high note, Monday, January 16th, Good Energy Productions will be hosting a listening party and lounge event for Georgia ME at Char's Live! Her just released album "WestMoor Drive" features some of the coldest wordsmiths Atlanta has to offer. Followed by our live band Kreative Culture Band and a special guest DJ to heat the dance floor up. At least one food truck will be on site to slap your taste buds. This is going to be a great ending to the MLK Day weekend.

Where: Char's Live, 4631 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013

When: Monday, January 16th from 5pm - 10pm

Cost: Free before 6pm, $15 after

ABOUT HOMEBASE POETRY:

Since its birth in 2009, HomeBase Poetry has created an atmosphere for safe expression and mind-blowing entertainment. It has been known as the place to meet for a heartfelt open mic poetry readings for both professionals and beginners that has attracted some of the best poets and performers in the country.

ABOUT GOOD ENERGY PRODUCTIONS:

“Good energy” is the cornerstone to excellence, success, joy, growth, and inclusion and that defines Good Energy Productions. Bringing good energy to the world one event at a time, Good Energy Productions is a collaboration of successful business professionals, marketing directors, and performance art visionaries who take pride in creating the best events possible. Aside from our own shows, companies and organizations can incorporate amazing live events for their clients, members, and citizens but all custom designed and produced by us. Less work but more fun for your organization! We pride ourselves in decades of experience and an expansive network across several genres which allow us to create unique entertainment experiences along a wide range of performing art verticals. From small intimate shows to large concerts, Good Energy Productions has it covered. In addition to creating great vibrations, our events contribute to our community by incorporating recognition and awareness, often around education, the arts, and mental health. The vibe sets the tone for everything. If you want to experience incredible vibes then Good Energy Productions is what you’ve been looking for.

