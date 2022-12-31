Submit Release
Hawaii Department of Transportation reminds folks to be safe this New Year’s Eve

Honolulu – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) wishes everyone a happy New Year’s Eve.  In the interest of keeping everyone safe during the Holiday season, HDOT reminds that stopping, standing, or parking on our Hawaii Highways in non-emergency situations is dangerous and illegal.

State and City and County law enforcement will cite individuals for pulling over on a highway or freeway, sitting or standing on the highway or freeway, and for impeding the flow of traffic for non-emergency situations. Last year, dangerous situations were observed along our roadways when individuals illegally used the highways areas as viewing areas. These individuals put themselves and drivers at risk and caused significant traffic congestion.

Our partners at HPD are warning that violators can be issued citations or arrested, depending on circumstances https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=534047675425461&set=pb.100064606992816.-2207520000

This year to date there has been 117 fatalities on Hawaii roads. The Hawaii Department of Transportation is asking all roadway users to place a priority on safety, so everyone returns home to their family and friends as we closeout 2022 and enter 2023.

