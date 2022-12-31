Is This The Solution To The Home Health Staffing Shortage?

Nationwide staffing shortages plague home health agencies, particularly when it comes to therapists like SLPs, PTs, OTs, and RDs. This shortage of qualified home health workers makes it difficult for healthcare agencies to provide quality therapeutic care on the timelines that fit patient needs and Medicare requirements.

Fortunately, FeldCare Connects has a solution.

This innovative company uses a simple model to effectively solve home health staffing shortages. Using the latest technology, FeldCare Connects provides a referral network for home health agencies and freelance clinicians alike.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alG3g5QnlFg&feature=youtu.be.

The concept is simple; when a home health agency doesn’t have enough staff to serve their patient population, they post their need on the FeldCare Connects referral portal. They may be looking for a speech therapist to assist a stroke survivor or a physical therapist and occupational therapist to help a geriatric patient. The referral network has thousands of licensed and qualified clinicians who work ad hock to assist home health patients.

These entrepreneurial therapists set their schedule and the location they serve as well as their specialty on the referral portal. Then, the algorithm comes into play, providing appropriate matches for the home health agencies, therapists, and patients.

Once a therapist selects the patient, the referral portal shares HIPAA-compliant information with that clinician. From there, the clinician can schedule the appointment, do the necessary paperwork, connect with the home health agency, and more. The clinician operates as an independent contractor and works to follow the home health agency guidelines and state regulations - as dictated by the clinician’s license.

FeldCare Connects brings home health agencies, their patients, and qualified clinicians together seamlessly, all in one referral portal. With this solution in place, everyone wins. Home health agencies can provide the necessary care to the patients they serve. Clinicians gain another avenue both for freelance income and to do what they love. And patients get the therapeutic care they need rapidly, avoiding long wait lists.

Learn more about their solution at https://feldcareconnects.com/, or if you’d like to connect, email info@feldcareconnects.com.

