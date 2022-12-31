Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,342 in the last 365 days.

Is This The Solution To The Home Health Staffing Shortage?

Nationwide staffing shortages plague home health agencies, particularly when it comes to therapists like SLPs, PTs, OTs, and RDs. This shortage of qualified home health workers makes it difficult for healthcare agencies to provide quality therapeutic care on the timelines that fit patient needs and Medicare requirements.

Fortunately, FeldCare Connects has a solution.

This innovative company uses a simple model to effectively solve home health staffing shortages. Using the latest technology, FeldCare Connects provides a referral network for home health agencies and freelance clinicians alike.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alG3g5QnlFg&feature=youtu.be.

The concept is simple; when a home health agency doesn’t have enough staff to serve their patient population, they post their need on the FeldCare Connects referral portal. They may be looking for a speech therapist to assist a stroke survivor or a physical therapist and occupational therapist to help a geriatric patient. The referral network has thousands of licensed and qualified clinicians who work ad hock to assist home health patients.

These entrepreneurial therapists set their schedule and the location they serve as well as their specialty on the referral portal. Then, the algorithm comes into play, providing appropriate matches for the home health agencies, therapists, and patients.

Once a therapist selects the patient, the referral portal shares HIPAA-compliant information with that clinician. From there, the clinician can schedule the appointment, do the necessary paperwork, connect with the home health agency, and more. The clinician operates as an independent contractor and works to follow the home health agency guidelines and state regulations - as dictated by the clinician’s license.

FeldCare Connects brings home health agencies, their patients, and qualified clinicians together seamlessly, all in one referral portal. With this solution in place, everyone wins. Home health agencies can provide the necessary care to the patients they serve. Clinicians gain another avenue both for freelance income and to do what they love. And patients get the therapeutic care they need rapidly, avoiding long wait lists.

Learn more about their solution at https://feldcareconnects.com/, or if you’d like to connect, email info@feldcareconnects.com.

Media Contact
Company Name:

FeldCare Connects


Contact Person:

Shachar Peled


Email:Send Email
City:

Westlake Village


State:

CA


Country:

United States


Website:https://feldcareconnects.com/

You just read:

Is This The Solution To The Home Health Staffing Shortage?

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.