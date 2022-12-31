Introducing The Public eDiary – A Digital Version of The Public Diary, Launching January 1, 2023

With a goal to help those who want to take their connection to the world a step further, the Public eDiary – the digital version of The Public Diary, launches on January 1, 2023. This innovative project aims to demonstrate that everyone has hardships and that we are all in this together.

The original concept of “The Public Diary” was conceived by Eli Sandhaus, who is on a mission to publicize vulnerability. The idea behind the project is simple: a physical notebook is passed from person-to-person, allowing each possessor of the notebook to read previous entries and write their own before passing it along.

Now, with the launch of The Public eDiary in early 2023, this revolutionary concept will be digitized for even more widespread awareness and connection. Through The Public eDiary, users will be able to share stories about their struggles and successes - whether personal or global - while creating meaningful connections with others around them. By participating in this project, users will have an opportunity to work on fostering empathy and understanding among individuals worldwide.

Whether you want to join in on meaningful conversations about current events or feel like sharing your own experiences through a supportive community - The Public eDiary is here for you!

With its anticipated expansive network of users - there’s never been a better time for us all to come together and support one another through difficult times! Visit now at www.thepublicdiary.org for exclusive updates leading up to January 1st!

