Sixteen new cameras and 33 new views were added to the DriveBC webcam network in 2022, helping people plan for traffic and weather conditions on British Columbia’s roads.

Each year, DriveBC adds new cameras to its network to help drivers plan trips, especially during winter. There are now 486 cameras delivering 985 real-time views of road conditions at strategic locations throughout the province. Webcam locations are based on needs identified by residents, contractors or weather experts.

New cameras and views added to the network in 2022 include:

Highway 4 at Taylor River, approximately 37 kilometres west of Port Alberni at the turn off for Taylor River Rest Area, looking west and east. The camera provides views of Highway 4 conditions for drivers travelling to and from the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Highway 99 at Valley Drive in Squamish, looking north and south, and providing improved and up-to-date information for residents of Squamish and for skiers travelling to and from Whistler and Blackcomb.

Highway 5 at Exit 366 Logan Lake and Lac le Jeune Road. The camera provides information about current conditions for travellers along Highway 5 and to Logan Lake and Lac le Jeune.

Francois Lake Ferry Landings at north and south bank ferry terminals. There are now better views of the lineup at the south bank terminal, and a new view at the north bank provides drivers and foot passengers information about the lineups and current conditions.

Many DriveBC cameras are pan-tilt-zoom cameras that can deliver several views from a single position. On the Lower Mainland, many intersection cameras provide images of four or more positions.

The DriveBC cameras protect privacy. For example, the webcam on Highway 35 at the Francois Lake north bank ferry landing has a grey bar across part of the image to avoid showing private property: https://drivebc.ca/mobile/pub/webcams/id/1083.html

In addition to providing information about weather, road and traffic conditions, DriveBC has links to information about border delays, inland ferries, ongoing construction projects and tips for how to drive safely in winter conditions.

Learn More:

To view the DriveBC webcams, visit: https://images.drivebc.ca/bchighwaycam/

For the latest travel information, check: www.drivebc.ca, or www.drivebc.ca/mobile/