Familiar baby names tops in B.C. for 2022

CANADA, December 30 - Noah is the front-runner for the most popular name for babies born this year in British Columbia.

Noah is followed by Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sofia, according to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary figures for 2022.

In 2021, the top names for babies born in B.C. were Olivia, Liam, Noah, Emma, Jack, Theodore, Benjamin, Charlotte, Oliver and Ava.

Only names that occur five or more times are listed.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022, 37,801 babies were born in B.C.

In 2021, 44,073 babies were born in B.C.

For more information on baby names in B.C., visit:
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/life-events/statistics-reports/bc-s-most-popular-baby-names

