Veteran Entrepreneur Douglas Fulton Releases Worldwide: Grow (A Blueprint to Successfully Launch Cannabis Beverages)
Doug is very honest and communicative. He is able to see through the obstacles and keep the goal in mind. In my experience, he has assisted companies evolving from the idea stage through the exit.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Entrepreneur Douglas Fulton Releases Worldwide: Grow (A Blueprint to Successfully Launch Cannabis Beverages)
— Danny Hurwitz, Managing Director, ROTH Capital, ROTH Canada ULC
Douglas Fulton, a recognized leader in international business and founder of The Brand Accelerator, has announced the release of his latest book, Grow A Blueprint to Successfully Launch Cannabis Beverages. A powerful new resource for those seeking to harness business opportunities in the cannabis industry, Grow offers readers an exciting roadmap for successfully launching cannabis beverages anywhere in the world.
A pioneer in new sectors of business, Douglas Fulton made his mark in the cannabis industry and cannabis lifestyle products entrepreneur. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Tinley Beverage, Co., a publicly listed Canadian cannabis company known for manufacturing liquor-inspired, non-alcoholic, and cannabis-infused beverages in California, United States and Ontario, Canada. While at Tinley Beverage Co, he helped build the largest contract manufacturer of cannabis beverages in the State of California. Previously, he also was on Board of Directors of L.A. Christine, all natural skincare manufacturer, President of Entertainment with Dave Networks and Senior Vice President, Europe for SBS Broadcasting.
Today, Douglas Fulton helps brands and board of directors through his cannabis brand accelerator and advisory practice at The Brand Accelerator, LLC. Entrepreneurs, founders, senior executives , existing brands and MSO’s can take advantage of The Brand Accelerator’s comprehensive program to receive guidance from professionals like Fulton through every step of their business, from creating ideas to developing products, and from manufacturing products to formally launching them worldwide, using proven strategies, methodologies, and step by step resources. Fulton and The Brand Accelerator are actively scheduling initial appointments with founders and brands to help them achieve their business goals.
Mr. Fulton brings this international experience in business and the cannabis industry to every page of Grow, where he lays out a practical and strategic guide that will help anyone in the cannabis industry, or even those hoping to start their own cannabis company, dramatically save time and money with valuable industry insight and experience
To learn more, please visit The Brand Accelerator or Purchase a copy of Grow A Blueprint to Successfully Launch Cannabis Beverages on Amazon in paperback, hardcover or Kindle format.
