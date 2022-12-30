FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Stormwater Management Project Meeting for Alley Work Behind 4532 Broad Branch Road NW

(Washington, DC) — The District of Columbia Department of Transportation (DDOT) will hold a virtual public meeting to discuss necessary alley repairs and resurfacing work in the alley located behind 4532 Broad Branch Road NW (between Brandywine St. and Albemarle St.).

Repairs are necessary to address significant drainage areas due to a cracked pipe located beneath the alley surface. The project will take approximately five weeks to complete and will include infrastructure work to remove and install a replacement pipe, install a new manhole, inlet, and cross pipe, as well as resurfacing the alley once the work is complete.

WHAT: Stormwater Management Alley Work Behind 4532 Broad Branch Road NW

WHEN: January 12, 2023 | TIME: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Attendee Link: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=mf645a5db567d1008839bde22cfbb3366

Webinar Number: 2317 803 1047

Webinar Password: pMFsnzYV224 (76376998 from phones)

Join by phone: +1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

+1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Dial-in Option (audio only):

Access Code: 231 780 31047 system will prompt you for a Numeric Webinar Password: Press the # key to join the meeting.

Can’t Make a Meeting?

For questions about the project, please contact Project Manager Tsege Tassew at [email protected] or (202) 913-0128.

Do you need assistance to participate?

If you need special accommodations, please contact the Equity and Inclusion Division at [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting.

If you need language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Karen Randolph at 202-671-2620 or [email protected] 72 hours in advance of the meeting. These services will be provided free of charge.

AYUDA EN SU IDIOMA

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 202-671-2700 para proporcionarle un intérprete de manera gratuita.

AVISO IMPORTANTE

Este documento contiene información importante. Si necesita ayuda en Español o si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este aviso, por favor llame al 202-671-2620. Infórmele al representante de atención al cliente el idioma que habla para que le proporcione un intérprete sin costo para usted. Gracias.

AIDE LINGUISTIQUE

Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français appelez-le 202-671-2700 et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement.

AVIS IMPORTANT

Ce document contient des informations importantes. Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français ou si vous avez des questions au sujet du présent avis, veuillez appeler le 202-671-2700. Dites au représentant de service quelle langue vous parlez et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement. Merci.

GIÚP ĐỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị miễn phí.

THÔNG BÁO QUAN TRỌNG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

የቋንቋ እርዳታ

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ጠቃሚ ማስታወቂያ

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለዚህ ማስታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원

한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하시거나 질문이있으실 경우202-671-2700 로 연락을 주십시오. 필요하신 경우, 고객 서비스 담당원에게 지원 받고자 하는 언어를 알려주시면, 무료로 통역 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

如果您需要用（中文)接受幫助，請電洽202-671-2700, 將免費向您提供口譯員服務

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文）接受幫助或者對本通知有疑問，請電洽202-671-2700。請告訴客戶服務部代表您所說的語言，會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

