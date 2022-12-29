Current tasks for the Government and ministries defined

UZBEKISTAN, December 29 - On December 30, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on the implementation of the administrative reform, changes in the structure and system of work of the Government, and the most important tasks of the country’s socio-economic development in 2023.

New appointments to the positions of Deputy Prime Minister and ministers made by the decrees and resolutions of the President were announced. They were tasked to resolve problems in the spheres and industries under their jurisdiction and their responsibility to the people.

It was emphasized that despite the difficult year, positive economic results were achieved. In particular, the gross domestic product has increased by more than 5 percent this year. The volume of exports increased by 14 percent and amounted to $19 billion. 8 billion dollars of foreign direct investment has been attracted to the economy.

In the social sphere, the goals of increasing employment and raising the standard of living of the population remain a priority. This year, for the first time in our history, pensions and social benefits reached a level no lower than the minimum consumer spending. Significant funds were directed to improve the infrastructure of mahallas and solve problems that have been troubling the population for many years. Social assistance is provided to more than 2 million low-income families. Educational and medical institutions, drinking water supply networks, roads are being built in the regions.

The tasks to ensure stable economic growth next year were discussed at the meeting. In particular, the goal was set to achieve growth in industrial production by more than 5 percent, agriculture by 3 percent, and services by 14 percent.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance was instructed to improve business conditions, expand the tax base, and increase the population's purchasing power.

The Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade has been tasked with increasing labor productivity in large industries, exploring the potential of non-industrial areas and engaging their growth points. It was emphasized that only investment and exports are capable of driving the economy forward, and it is necessary to increase the volume of exports to more than 23 billion dollars next year. It was noted that more than 300 projects worth $8 billion will be launched, and 40 new large projects have been launched.

In transport, measures have been defined to improve passenger transportation services, develop a digital map of all roads, and improve road services.

The main attention was paid to the issues of improving the quality of education, the development of science, tourism, culture and sports. The need was noted for eradicating corruption in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, systemic work with patients in need of state assistance.

“Ministers must tirelessly work on themselves, change themselves and the whole system. We all need to work hard, selflessly with a sense of belonging and love for the people. Our ultimate goal is to make our people happy”, the President said.

At the meeting, which was held in a critical spirit, the shortcomings made this year were noted, and appropriate measures were defined.

Source: UzA