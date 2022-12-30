Submit Release
Carper Statement on the Biden Administration’s Final WOTUS Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today issued the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) final rule defining the “waters of the United States” (WOTUS):

“I commend the Biden administration for their dedication to developing a definition of our nation’s waters that is based on science and built around consensus. This final rule comes after nearly two years of engaging with and listening to an array of stakeholders across the country. My hope is that this new definition will prove to be durable, unlike those from previous administrations. I look forward to working with EPA and the Army Corps to ensure that they continue to apply Clean Water Act regulations in a clear and predictable way that protects our environment and supports economic growth.”

###

