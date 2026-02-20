Capito Commends Trump EPA’s Repeal of Biden Era Attacks on Coal

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) repeal of the Biden-era Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule, which placed unreasonable standards on America’s coal- and oil-fired power plants.

“I applaud the Trump EPA’s continued efforts to overturn burdensome Democrat regulations that have placed lasting hardship on American families and workers. The Obama Administration’s 2012 MATS rule was one of the biggest blows against West Virginia in the war on coal, putting an indescribable strain on our dedicated coal miners, their families and communities and our entire state. The Biden Administration only made matters worse when it included an even more stringent MATS rule in its package of regulations aimed at eliminating coal from our nation’s energy mix. Building on last week’s announcements, this latest action from the Trump EPA further demonstrates President Trump’s and EPA Administrator Zeldin’s support of the affordable and reliable electricity that coal provides,” Chairman Capito said.

# # #