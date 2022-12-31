Kaptured Photography Founder Katrina Nichelle Has Mastered The Art Of Freezing Moments In Time That Last For A Lifetime
Downtown Indianapolis photographer Katrina Nichelle is creating moments and capturing priceless memories for a lifetime through Kaptured Photography.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photographer Katrina Nichelle’s mission is about finding the story in the moment. The founder of Kaptured Photography, based in downtown Indianapolis, is freezing precious moments and milestones in time through photography for her clients.
“Life is full of moments. The dilemma is most times, you can’t live in the moment and capture it at the same time. But here’s where I and Kaptured Photography come in,” says Katrina Nichelle, who studied photojournalism and fine arts photography at Indiana University School of Journalism and School of Fine Arts, where this combination of the two inspired her unique lens and perspective when it came to her photography style. She works to capture moments while creating lifelong memories, from portraits with beautiful backdrops in the studio to finding the harmony of subjects and landscapes with street photography to getting the snapshot at the peak of emotion and joy at various events.
Though she has worked with various photography studios and world-renowned photographers in the past, much of her journey is self-taught through experience. Photography has been one of her greatest passions since she was a teen.
“Whether it’s a high school senior taking the reigns of their own life, a not-so-young-anymore adult stepping into their purpose, or an energetic little one that just turned one, my approach has proven to get results that surprise the subjects themselves. They can’t believe the shot. It’s them! It’s who they are. It’s how they feel. And they're excited about it!”
She states her journey has served as a big advantage, allowing her to be more artistic, creative, and willing to take more risks because she’s not shaped by structured processes and theories, which is perfect for this increased demand for modern, unique photography sets.
“Just taking pictures isn’t really my thing,” said Katrina, “but what does it for me is seeing a moment in time that should never be forgotten and freezing it.” She states that she looks for an emotion, a statement, an encounter, or an epiphany. The image has to either say something or make you feel something. Typically this approach applies to event and documentary photography, but for Katrina and Kaptured Photography, it is the core nucleus that applies everywhere.
Katrina has done photoshoots with award-winning gospel artist Randy Weston & Judah Band, best-selling authors, keynote speakers, entrepreneurs, family and infants photography, graduations, weddings, and other events.
The type of business and the essence you want to be portrayed to the public determines the required feel of the photograph. Words like strength, modest, fun, caring, power, beauty, sexy, impact, and others all come to mind, and as different as these words are, so should the images be to introduce you to the world correctly. She says it’s more than precision in body placement and proper lighting. Though these are important, she prefers not to pose her subjects precisely. She chooses to give them a concept, something to think about, then tweaks it. Natural engagement is usually the best, so the experience is what Katrina focuses on. To her, it’s all about creating a safe and fun atmosphere for subject or subjects to feel comfortable allowing their natural essence to show up. Then all she has to do is catch it!
"I’ll be honest, I don’t come prepared." Katrina articulates, "What I mean by that is, I don’t come to make your special moment fit a list of pre-designed shots. I come to capture you… your essence, your experience., your vibe, your voice, and your emotion. Your story is not someone else’s story, and you are the author. I’m just here to publish the book. And this approach has resulted in bodies of work that are unique to that moment, that day, and those people. I think this is why I’m a preferred photographer in various circles. They want a beautiful yet real image that says how they feel!"
Whether you’re a new entrepreneur launching a new business that wants images to market your new business, a legacy enterprise wanting new headshots for your entire organization, a dance troupe or cheerleader squad that wants new pictures to set the tone for the coming season, a music artist or group owning the stage at a concert, a model seeking to build their portfolio, initiate moments for babies, kids, and families, a couple celebrating their engagement or even their wedding and want to capture their love to celebrate with the world, and much more, Kaptured Photography will create the space, find the emotion, and capture the moment.
Katrina Nichelle
Kaptured Photography
knichelle3@gmail.com
