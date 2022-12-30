PM SOGAVARE TAKES SHORT BREAK FROM NATIONAL DUTIES

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare is taking two weeks break from national duties, effective 29th December.

Prime Minister Sogavare will resume duty on the 12th January of 2023.

The Prime Minister has left for his home village in Kumanibai in East Choiseul, Choiseul Province on Thursday 29th.

Prior to his departure, PM Sogavare had engaged in two important occasions namely the dedication of the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Sukiki, East Guadalcanal and paying final respect to the country’s ambassador to the Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC) the late John Moffat Fugui.

It is customary of Prime Ministers’ to take a break from national duty but not for the usual 28 days as applied to public servants. Given the importance of ensuring leadership continuity, PMs often take shorter break and PM Sogavare is no different.

During his absence the Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga will be the supervising Prime Minister.

