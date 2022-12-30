Submit Release
News Search

There were 886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,263 in the last 365 days.

PM SOGAVARE TAKES SHORT BREAK FROM NATIONAL DUTIES

PM SOGAVARE TAKES SHORT BREAK FROM NATIONAL DUTIES

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare is taking two weeks break from national duties, effective 29th December.

Prime Minister Sogavare will resume duty on the 12th January of 2023.

The Prime Minister has left for his home village in Kumanibai in East Choiseul, Choiseul Province on Thursday 29th.

Prior to his departure, PM Sogavare had engaged in two important occasions namely the dedication of the Seventh Day Adventist Church at Sukiki, East Guadalcanal and paying final respect to the country’s ambassador to the Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC) the late John Moffat Fugui.

It is customary of Prime Ministers’ to take a break from national duty but not for the usual 28 days as applied to public servants. Given the importance of ensuring leadership continuity, PMs often take shorter break and PM Sogavare is no different.

During his absence the Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga will be the supervising Prime Minister.

Ends///

 

You just read:

PM SOGAVARE TAKES SHORT BREAK FROM NATIONAL DUTIES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.