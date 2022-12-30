Valmont Completes Divestiture of its Offshore Wind Business

Valmont® Industries, Inc. VMI, a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that the Company has completed the previously announced sale of Valmont SM®, its offshore wind business.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we're Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

