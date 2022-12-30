Press Release for Early Warning Report Regarding HIRE Technologies Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Jonson Sun, a director of Hire Technologies Inc. ("HIRE"), announced that he disposed of 1,500,000 Common Shares (the "Sold Shares") of HIRE Technologies Inc. (the "Issuer") through GICMB Venture Corp. I ("GVC"), a company controlled by Mr. Sun, through the facilities of the TSXV (the "Disposition"). The Disposition triggered a requirement by Mr. Sun to file an early warning report under applicable securities laws.

Immediately prior to the Disposition, Mr. Sun controlled and had direction over, in aggregate, 10,375,968 Common Shares of the Issuer through GVC and GIC Merchant Bank ("GICMB"), representing approximately 10.25% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis.

Pursuant to the Disposition, Mr. Sun disposed of 1,500,000 Common Shares of the Issuer through GVC.

Immediately following the Disposition, Mr. Sun controlled and had direction over, in aggregate, 8,875,968 Common Shares Issuer through GVC and GICMB representing approximately 8.76% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Sun also controls and has direction over, in aggregate, 450,000 deferred share units, 1,776,923 stock options and 798,953 warrants of the Issuer through GVC and GICMB, representing approximately 11.03% of the Issuer on a partially-diluted basis.

Mr. Sun may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership of securities of HIRE, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Mr. Sun pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Sun can be viewed at HIRE's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Jonson Sun

E-mail: jonson.s@gicmb.com

