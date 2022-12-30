When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 30, 2022 FDA Publish Date: December 30, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Snack Food Item

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Daiso California LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, CA is recalling Tohato Nagewa Snack (skus 4901940112036 & 4901940112005) because it contains an undeclared milk derivative ingredient. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Tohato Nagewa Snack were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey.

Tohato Nagewa Snack are packaged in a red bag with an image of the crispy potato ring bites on the package. The product is sold in 27g and 73g packages.

There have been no reported cases of allergic reaction to this product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not correctly warn for the presence of a milk allergen. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

Sale of the product has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased Tohato Nagewa Snack may return them to any Daiso store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Daiso at support@daiso-usa.com or call toll free 833-888-1610.