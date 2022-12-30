Miller announces La’James College International College to pay $461,771 in additional loan forgiveness

DES MOINES - Fort Dodge-based cosmetology school La’James International College will forgive an additional $461,771 in debts for approximately 116 students through a settlement with Attorney General Tom Miller.

The settlement resolves allegations made against La ’James in a Oct. 21, 2021 notice of non-compliance from the Attorney General’s office. The office alleged that La’James was in violation of a July 2016 consent judgment, specifically provisions that require the college to not make false, deceptive, or misleading statements in connection with the recruitment of students or concerning financial aid.

"This settlement once again addresses past practices by La’ James that harmed students," Miller said. “This case illustrates the work that our consumer protection division does in ensuring students are not fed false promises about their education. La’James must do better.”

Under today’s agreement, La’James will provide an additional $461,771 in debt relief to students. Additionally, the company will be required to include an explanation in conjunction with future financial aid awards explaining the timing of aid disbursements and payments to students.

