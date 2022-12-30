Andrew Brown Named as General Counsel for the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts

Andrew Brown has been named as general counsel for the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC). Brown will replace Trey Allen who was elected to serve as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina.

Brown is no stranger to the Judicial Branch. In 2013, he served as a law clerk to former Associate Justice Robert H. Edmunds, Jr. He then served as chief of staff and administrative counsel to former Chief Justice Mark Martin, and later as the founding director of the North Carolina Judicial Fellowship, which provides independent legal research and writing support to North Carolina’s superior and district court judges.

In 2018, Brown left the Judicial Branch for private practice. He practiced with a boutique litigation firm in Raleigh before joining the law firm of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough. Brown will begin his role as NCAOC general counsel in mid-January 2023.

Brown replaces Trey Allen who served as NCAOC general counsel from January 2021 to the start of his term with the Supreme Court of North Carolina.