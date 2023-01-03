Submit Release
Brew Glitter® Hang Tags deliver Edible Drink Glitter in new Bottle Sachets

Brew Glitter® is decorating drinks and —now— bottles with its new Neckers, making any occasion shine with edible glitter Hang Tags lining every bottle.

With the new Brew Glitter-filled Bottle Sachets, we wanted to make drink glitter more fun to use and convenient for everyone.”
— Stephanie Summers, Social Media & Email Manager
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, US, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brew Glitter® (www.brewglitter.com) is excited to provide event hosts, party organizers, and cocktail enthusiasts the perfect compliment to every bottle: Single-Serve Hang Tags. Brew Glitter® Bottle Necker Hang Tags can be used to craft party favors or entertain top-flight guests.

The new Neckers can be found in Brew Glitter® Wholesale and Private Label programs. Hang Tags are available in two sizes, Small (2.7in - 4.5in) & Large (4.5in - 8.2in), in various Brew Glitter colors to fit any theme. These Bottle Neckers include a 1/2 gram of edible glitter that's perfect for a single 5-8 oz drink.

Orders of 10,000 or more Hang Tag Neckers are given the option of colors outside the standard Black and Silver, giving consumers more ways to tailor their experience.

"Our partners have used Brew Glitter to fill hundreds of cups a night and we couldn't be happier," Brew Glitter Merchandising Direction Heather Adams said. "With the new Brew Glitter-filled Hang Tags, we wanted to make drink glitter more fun to use and convenient for everyone."

Brew Glitter wants to make every occasion an experience. Hang Tags give guests a first-hand look at their drinks coming alive; providing a unique, personal touch to any occasion.

Strap Hang Tags over wines, champagnes, and spirits. Brew Glitter Neckers can hang with every cocktail, tea, soda, lemonade and more to entertain clients or guests.

Brew Glitter's inventory of 100+ colors across the Brew Glitter collection and Brew Dust library has given brew masters and cocktail connoisseurs around the globe the perfect way to elevate all of their beverage creations. For big parties or smaller get-togethers, Brew Glitter® is committed on providing the best edible drink glitter solutions for any occasion.

About Brew Glitter:

Located in Southern California, USA, www.brewglitter.com is a privately-owned and operated business with a global consumer base. Brew Glitter® is the largest supplier of food grade edible glitters for drinks, beers, wines, champagne, etc. BrewGlitter.com is the best place to shop edible beverage glitters, rimming salts & sugars and cocktail stirring straws. Our edible glitters are vegan, dairy free, gluten free and nut free. All Brew Glitter® food products are manufactured and packaged in facilities that are GMP certified, Kosher Pareve certified, HACCP certified and a local product of SoCal, USA. Brew Glitter® is available for consumer quantities as well as larger bulk container sizes and wholesale volumes sold by the case. We also work with partners for private label purchases via our state-of-the-art in-house custom label programs.

