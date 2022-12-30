Submit Release
Hardin County Man Arrested, Charged with First Degree Murder

HARDIN COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of First Degree Murder.

At the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI agents began working alongside the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a homicide that occurred late Thursday evening. Just before 10:30 p.m., Hardin County deputies responded to a report of an assault at a business located at 1610 Federal Road in Counce. Upon arrival, officers observed an unresponsive man in the parking lot. The victim, identified as Jeffery David Pettigrew (DOB: 7/13/65), was pronounced dead at the scene. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Sonny Cole McVay (DOB: 3/15/99) was the person responsible for Jeffery Pettigrew’s death.

This morning, agents obtained a warrant for McVay, charging him with First Degree Murder. He was arrested and booked into the Hardin County Jail.  

