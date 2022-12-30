Submit Release
2022 in Review

2022 was a saga - it began with a deadly surge of COVID-19 activity and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, dashing decades of hard-fought progress for reproductive freedom. In the face of constant challenges, leaders and communities seized the opportunities of the year.

2022 saw important strides forward on several difficult issues: homelessness, climate change, choice, equity, gun violence, the pandemic. The year's momentum on these issues will carry strong into the 2023 legislative session.

A collage of Gov. Jay Inslee's activities in 2022. The governor digs in a shovel at a groundbreaking, participates in an education exercise with medical students, and helps build a tiny home.

