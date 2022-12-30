Certa Hosting Brings cPanel Web Hosting, The Ultimate Solution Of Ultra Reliable And Lightening Fast Hosting Services.
Certa Hosting has emerged as a leading web hosting services provider that offers cPanel Web Hosting services with new technology features.UK, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By embracing new technology and continually expanding services, Certa Hosting announces ultra-reliable and lightning-fast cPanel Web Hosting services and wants to grow its business organically. The UK-based cPanel provides daily backups off-site services that deliver users' daily backups of files and databases and help for fast recovery. It gives the ability to administer users' UK web hosting accounts with ease. The company built a solid fire platform which provides 100% NVMe SSD hosting storage. Its three separate layers ensure that the user's data is fully secure and protected, and there is no chance of failure as well.
Included as standard, cPanel offers unlimited hosting services with a cPanel control panel. It has the ability to go back to PHP4.4, and its LiteSpeed technology powers the user's website. The cPanel hosting services are fully managed and monitored. Security updates, management, monitoring and backups are all managed by the Certa Hosting experts and enable the users to focus on their business. The company gives a 30-day money-back guarantee. If the users are not satisfied with UK web hosting services, it allows the users to refund their money within 30 days of signing up.
The company is always making efforts to increase the rate of its customers by providing power behind cPanel and allowing users to do a multitude of things to manage their sites with lightning-fast performance and support 24/7 when the users need it.
There are some features that makes Certa cPanel Hosting special, including:
Host Unlimited Domain - cPanel hosts multiple websites, domains, names and email accounts on the same account at no extra cost.
cPanel Control Panel - The users make things easiest with cPanel because the world's leading industry-standard control panel is at their fingertips
Free Website Builder - The users get online in minutes through the company's drag-and-drop website builder.
Spam Protection - Certa Spam protection is a market-leading solution which helps filter junk email and malware from users' mailboxes.
About Certa Hosting:
Certa Hosting is a leading web hosting service provider. With over a decade of experience, the company continually expanded its offers, embraced new technology and wanted to grow its business organically. The company focuses towards business customers who are looking for premium quality hosting on a reliable platform that performs beyond their expectations. Customer services is at the heart of offers basing a company's business model and services on the vast experience of real business customers' hosting needs.
https://certahosting.co.uk/cpanel-hosting/
Media Person
Certa Hosting
+44 300 303 3241
email us here