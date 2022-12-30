Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,122 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Redesignates Lt. Governor Kounalakis as International Affairs and Trade Representative 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order redesignating Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis as his top representative to advance California’s economic interests abroad. Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis, a former U.S. Ambassador, has served as the Governor’s International Affairs and Trade Development Representative since 2019. 
 
“As the world’s soon-to-be fourth largest economy, California punches above its weight on the international stage and boasts deep economic, cultural and historical ties to diverse regions around the globe,” said Governor Newsom. “Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis has been a critical partner in advancing the state’s interests abroad and I thank her for her leadership in ensuring that we continue to strengthen our global partnerships to drive economic growth and prosperity in California and beyond.”  
 
California is poised to become the fourth largest economy in the world with $3.37 trillion in annual gross domestic product and is the second largest exporter by U.S. state. 
 
“With our strong, diverse economy and rich global ties, California’s leadership on climate change, innovation, and commitment to democratic values reaches far beyond our borders,” said Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis. “I am honored to continue representing California on the global stage as we further strengthen our international partnerships, advance our economic interests, equitably serve all Californians, and meet the climate crisis.”   

As the Governor’s International Affairs and Trade Development Representative, Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis chairs the International Affairs and Trade Development Interagency Committee, which serves as the coordinating body for the administration on the promotion and expansion of trade, investment and international relations.  
 
A copy of today’s executive order can be found here
 
California is a key gateway for international trade, with more jobs supported by international investment than any other state in the nation. The state exports to over 220 countries and accounts for 10 percent of the nation’s overall exported products. 

You just read:

Governor Newsom Redesignates Lt. Governor Kounalakis as International Affairs and Trade Representative 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.