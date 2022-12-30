Submit Release
Constitutional amendment offers greater possibilities to combat terrorism

SWEDEN, December 30 - A constitutional amendment that enters into force on 1 January 2023 will allow limitations on freedom of association for groups engaged in terrorism. This means that Sweden will be able to combat terrorism in new and broader ways.

Sweden, unilaterally and together with other states, works intensively to counter the threat posed by terrorism. Terrorism puts a severe strain on affected communities and threatens both international peace and security and national security. Terrorism involves criminal activities of a very serious and system-threatening nature, and is one of the most serious threats to democracy, the free exercise of human rights and to economic and social development.

The amendment to the Instrument of Government that will now enter into force offers Sweden greater possibilities to intervene against terrorism. The constitutional amendment will enable greater possibilities to make use of legal means to limit freedom of association for groups that engage in or support terrorism. It will, for example, allow legislators to introduce broader criminalisation for participation in a terrorist organisation and a prohibition against terrorist organisations.

