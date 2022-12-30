SOL COUNT Wins CES 2023 Innovation Award in the Mobile Devices & Accessories Category

For the 1st time a Korean company wins the prestigious innovation award with disruptive lens-free bio sensor technology

SEOUL, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOL Inc. has announced they have been named a CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree in the Mobile Devices & Accessories category. This annual awards program from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) honors the most innovative companies in consumer technology before the influential CES 2023 event, which takes place from January 5-7, 2023, in Las Vegas.

SOL COUNT's technology utilizes a lens-free semiconductor bio sensor to count multiple human cells quickly and accurate. The device is portable, and well as the data can be uploaded to a cloud server. The company's CEO, J. M. Lee notes "It's an honor to be recognized for this prestigious award by bringing a game changing technology to the bio tech industry.

The Awards are judged by a panel of experts from numerous fields including consumer technology, engineering, design, and media.

CES 2023 Innovation Awards Showcase will feature many of the winning companies' technology. To learn more about SOL's winning technology visit : LINK

Most recently on December 27th, Sol has confirmed they will launch the SOL COUNT Automatic Cell Counter in the U.S. market at the beginning of the new year. It plans to obtain both FCC and UL certifications early in the new year, too. The U.S. is the world's largest medical testing device market --accounting for 30% of the total global market-- and worth about 1 Billion Dollars in sales.

Last year, SOL began sales in Korea after signing a contract with Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, as well as receiving CE certification to launch the product in Europe.

About SOL Inc.

SOL is a bio-technology company headquartered in South Korea applying life science, lens free solutions through the use of semiconductors.

SOL has been recognized as contributing the global IEC standard for the lens-free technology. This achievement was the first time within the medical testing device segment. IEC Standards play a critical role in furthering world trade and provides a standardized approach to testing and certification. For this honor, SOL was recently awarded the South Korean Prime Minister's Prize from the achievement.

