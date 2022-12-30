Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Class Action Against Imperial Parking, Reef Technology, Ameripark and Lanier Parking, Alleging Labor Code Violations

The lawsuit alleges Imperial Parking, Reef Technology, Ameripark and Lanier Parking violated the California Labor Code by failing to provide employees with timely, off-duty meal and rest periods.

The San Diego labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Imperial Parking (U.S.), LLC, Reef Technology Inc., Ameripark, LLC and Lanier Parking Meter Services, LLC (collectively, hereinafter, "Imperial Parking, Reef Technology, Ameripark and Lanier Parking") for allegedly failing to provide employees with timely, off-duty meal and rest periods. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 37-2022-00045548-CU-OE-CTL, is currently pending in the San Diego County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, Imperial Parking, Reef Technology, Ameripark and Lanier Parking allegedly violated California Labor Code Sections §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 226.7, 246, 510, 512, 558, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802 by failing to: (1) pay minimum wages; (2) pay overtime wages; (3) provide required meal and rest periods; (4) reimburse employees for required expenses; (5) pay wages when due; and (6) provide accurate itemized wage statements.

Under California law, every employer shall pay to each employee, on the established payday for the period involved, not less than the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked in the payroll period, whether the remuneration is measured by time, piece, commission, or otherwise. Hours worked is defined in the applicable Wage Order as "the time during which an employee is subject to the control of an employer and includes all the time the employee is suffered or permitted to work, whether or not required to do so." Imperial Parking, Reef Technology, Ameripark and Lanier Parking allegedly required its employees to perform work before and after their scheduled shifts, as well as during their off-duty meal breaks. The lawsuit alleges Imperial Parking, Reef Technology, Ameripark and Lanier Parking failed to compensate its employees for any of the time spent under the employer's control while working off-the-clock. As such, Imperial Parking, Reef Technology, Ameripark and Lanier Parking allegedly failed to pay its employees the applicable minimum wage for all hours worked in a payroll period.

