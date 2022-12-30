Arpankumar Patel, DDS, Promoted to Sonrava Health Clinical Director for the Dallas Area

Sonrava Health, a national family of health and wellness companies, today announced that Arpankumar Patel, DDS, has been promoted to Clinical Director for the Dallas area supporting dentists in 46 Brident Dental & Orthodontics and other locally branded affiliate offices.

For the past 10 years Dr. Patel has been the Managing Dentist for Sonrava Health's thriving Brident Dental & Orthodontics office on Western Center Boulevard in Fort Worth, where he treated patients, mentored associate dentists and clinical staff and was responsible for overall office performance.

"Dr. Patel is a leader who knows what it takes to build a successful dental practice with satisfied patients who return year after year and recommend their friends and family," said Dr. Yein Kim, who leads the Central Region, of which Dallas is a part. "He will be a strong advocate for excellence in patient care and a terrific ally and mentor for colleagues in the Dallas area."

"I look forward to supporting doctors and clinical staff in the Dallas area as they deliver high quality dental care with great service," said Dr. Patel. "My goal is to promote ongoing training in the latest techniques and the sharing of best practices to help our clinical teams have rewarding, successful careers serving the oral health needs of their patients."

Dr. Patel joined Sonrava Health's Brident Dental & Orthodontics affiliate in 2012 after earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC, Los Angeles, where he also served as a teaching assistant for a class in bonded restorations. Prior to that he earned a Master of Public Health (Biostatistics) from the School of Public Health – University of North Texas, Fort Worth. During that time, he served as a Biostatistician Intern at Tarrant County Public Health in Fort Worth and as a Teaching Assistant and Research Consultant at University of North Texas School of Public Health. He began his dental career in 2006 as a Junior Dental Surgeon at the Government Dental College and Hospital of Gujarat University, India, after earning his Bachelor of Dental Surgery there.

