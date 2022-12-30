Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Brush to Dispense Hair & Scalp Products (HOF-300)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to apply liquid treatments or products onto the hair and scalp," said an inventor, from Spring, Texas, "so I invented the APPLICATOR BRUSH. My design enables you to dispense mousse, conditioner, oil or detangler in a neat and timesaving manner."

The invention provides an improved design for a hairstyling brush. In doing so, it enables the user to dispense gel, mousse or other products onto hair and the scalp. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces hassles and messes. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, salons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-300, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

