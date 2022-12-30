Meditation & Manifestation Tips For Parents

Meditating Human Project Manage Your Manifestations Course Tiffany Antoine

Manifestation is basically the act of bringing something into being through the power of thought, visualization, and belief.

USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manifestation allows people to take control of your own life and create the outcomes that they want. By setting clear intentions and focusing on them with positivity and belief, people can shape their reality in a way that aligns with their goals and desires.

If people want to know how to get involved, this course from Meditating Human teaches practical approaches to get everyone started. Individuals learn foundational phrases, goal identification, and strategies for level setting and raising vibration.

Master manifestation at: https://meditatinghuman.com/course

'Project Manage Your Manifestations' is designed to help people achieve their work and personal goals. It teaches frameworks that can be used to build systems and improve productivity, in addition to developing a plan of action that can help everyone to create sustainable efficiency.

The course is centered on five pillars of action, beginning with level setting to form a strong foundation. From there, the program progresses to finding clarity, creating desire, knowing the goal is obtainable, and achieving it through actionable strategies.

By setting clear intentions and focusing on them with belief and positivity, people can shape their reality in a way that aligns with their goals and desires. The modules are applicable to both work and home situations and can be leveraged when anyone is faced with challenges or setbacks. It can help to generate the confidence and determination to pursue growth and create a desirable lifestyle.

The course is run by Tiffany Antoine, who has an MBA in management and a graduate certification in project management. She hosts the YouTube channel 'Meditating Human’, and writes frequently about manifestations and goal setting.

With over 20 years of experience in purposeful meditation and manifestation, she has channeled this into a replicable framework that others can now use. Through the course, she aims to encourage people to actively envision and pursue their goals. It helps individuals to shift their focus from negative thoughts and beliefs to positive ones.

She states: “Get what's desired by planning out how things should manifest. Planning helps everyone how to figure out different ways to get what they desire.”

Check out https://meditatinghuman.com/course to create a whole new person!

