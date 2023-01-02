Hedera Bot Face to Launch on 10th January 2023

SneekPeak Bot Face Club Hedera Bot Face Club

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hedera Bot Face, a popular virtual world focusing on community building and interactivity, is set to launch on 10th January 2023. The launchpad for the revolutionary project is yet to be announced.

Hedera Bot Face is the most anticipated metaverse project of the Hedera blockchain. By owning more than 1200 Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), users get exclusive access to the Bot Face Metaverse Club. This virtual world has more than fifty pre-configured virtual spaces where users can create their 3d avatar and roam around, interact with friends, family, or organize virtual events.

The Bot Face Metaverse Club provides all necessary environment items such as furniture, however, users can also pick items from the Bot Face Marketplace and upload their own. Additionally, users now have access to the Asset Marketplace, an extension of Bot Face Club where NFT holders will have priority to create and sell NFT assets.

Hedera Bot Face is set to revolutionize the way people interact and engage with each other in the virtual world. Early adopters will receive unique gifts and rewards as per the platform’s guidelines.

Hedera Bot Face is an ambitious ambition of the Hedera blockchain to create an interactive, global and secure virtual world. The project is due to launch on 10th January 2023, with more information to be released as the date approaches.