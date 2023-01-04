Rhapsody of Realities is Now In Every Known Language on Earth

Breaking news! Rhapsody of Realities Now in Every Known Language of the World Read and earn with Rhapsody of realities Get Rhapsody of Realities In Every Language on Earth

Rhapsody of Realities is now in every language on earth. With 7858 translations, the powerful daily devotional brings the light of Christ to billions globally.

Rhapsody of Realities is no ordinary book: It’s a classic love note from God to you, with the message of life!” — Dr. Chris Oyakhilome

LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhapsody of Realities, aka, ‘God’s Messenger Angel’ is now in every language on earth. With over 7858 translations, it is the world’s most distributed devotional that has brought the light of Christ to countless multitudes globally.

With a promise to bring the presence of God to every home on earth ‘God’s messenger Angel’ is available in different regions around the world including North and South America, Africa, Asia and Europe through churches like “Christ Embassy” in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana, Uganda as well as in South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand) in addition to Australia and more.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome the President of LoveWorld Incorporated, a dynamic, multifaceted, global ministry, is the author of Rhapsody of Realities, the world’s #1 daily devotional, and more than 30 other books. He’s a dedicated minister of God’s Word whose message has brought the reality of the divine life to the hearts of many.

Rhapsody of Realities is no ordinary book: It’s a classic love note from God to you, with the message of life! Oftentimes, referred to as the “Messenger Angel,” the devotional is a life guide designed to enhance your spiritual growth and development by bringing you a fresh perspective from God’s Word every day.

With features like the day’s topic, a theme scripture, the day’s message, the daily confession, and the Bible reading plan segment, it brings the richness of God’s Word into the lives of millions on a daily basis.

Not only is Rhapsody of Realities a study guide, it’s also a foremost evangelical tool that has been adopted by individuals, churches, and organizations around the world for effective soul winning.

Through the devotional, the Lord has opened up the nations to the Gospel, with millions receiving salvation upon contact with its divine message.

Rhapsody of Realities, like a raging inferno, has permeated the nations since its inception in 2001, breaking through every form of geographical and linguistic constraint to become the most widely distributed and most translated book in the world!

Its increasing impact around the world is possible because it rides on the vehicle of partnership with over 21 million people in different nations, whose strong determination is to transform their worlds with the power of the Gospel.

Pastor Chris has a passion to reach the peoples of the world with God’s presence—a divine commission he’s fulfilled for more than 30 years through various outreaches, crusades, as well as several other platforms that have helped millions experience a victorious and purposeful life in God’s Word.

Under the leadership of Pastor Christ Oyakhilome, the ministry is reaching millions across all frontiers through ReachOut World Rabah, a great initiative to distribute 7 Billion copies of Rhapsody of Realities in 7858 Languages, in all formats, for all ages worldwide.

This great milestone readers can now enjoy even greater benefits. Readers will now be able to EARN POINTS when they read the world’s most distributed devotional. Rhapsody is a daily love-note from God to you every day. These POINTS will be converted to copies of Rhapsody sponsored by "YOU", the reader and distributed to others on your behalf. Click here to learn more about the translations on the Loveworld Rhapsody website.

BREAKING NEWS || RHAPSODY OF REALITIES HITS RECORD MILESTONE WITH OVER 7000 TRANSLATIONS