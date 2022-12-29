Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,102 in the last 365 days.

Presidential Office thanks Biden administration for announcing its eighth military sale to Taiwan

TAIWAN, December 29 - Presidential Office thanks Biden administration for announcing its eighth military sale to Taiwan

Presidential Office thanks Biden administration for announcing its eighth military sale to Taiwan

In response to the United States government's December 28 (US EST) announcement that Congress has been notified of the sale of approximately US$180 million of Volcano anti-tank systems to Taiwan, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that the Presidential Office is grateful to the US government for continuing to fulfill its security commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

Spokesperson Chang stated that this marks the eighth military sale to Taiwan announced during the Biden administration, and the seventh this year. He added that the systems in this military sale offer highly mobile mine-laying features that will help upgrade Taiwan's asymmetric warfare capabilities.

Spokesperson Chang said that we in Taiwan will continue to demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves, as well as our dedication to strengthening our all-out defense capabilities and safeguarding our national security and interests. He stated that Taiwan will also continue to cooperate with like-minded countries to ensure peace, stability, and prosperous development in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

 

You just read:

Presidential Office thanks Biden administration for announcing its eighth military sale to Taiwan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.