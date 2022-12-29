TAIWAN, December 29 - Presidential Office thanks Biden administration for announcing its eighth military sale to Taiwan

Presidential Office thanks Biden administration for announcing its eighth military sale to Taiwan

In response to the United States government's December 28 (US EST) announcement that Congress has been notified of the sale of approximately US$180 million of Volcano anti-tank systems to Taiwan, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that the Presidential Office is grateful to the US government for continuing to fulfill its security commitments to Taiwan in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

Spokesperson Chang stated that this marks the eighth military sale to Taiwan announced during the Biden administration, and the seventh this year. He added that the systems in this military sale offer highly mobile mine-laying features that will help upgrade Taiwan's asymmetric warfare capabilities.

Spokesperson Chang said that we in Taiwan will continue to demonstrate our determination to defend ourselves, as well as our dedication to strengthening our all-out defense capabilities and safeguarding our national security and interests. He stated that Taiwan will also continue to cooperate with like-minded countries to ensure peace, stability, and prosperous development in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.