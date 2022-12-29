Submit Release
Two-way traffic, no closures for Kennedy Hill site through holiday weekend

CANADA, December 29 - The Highway 4 Kennedy Hill construction site is open to two-way traffic until Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, with no delays while crews shut down for a holiday.

Work will continue in the new year with single-lane alternating traffic at all times until Thursday, Jan. 12, with delays as long as 30 minutes. Starting Friday, Jan. 13, there will be single-lane alternating traffic from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., opening to two-way traffic at the end of each workday.

The 1.5-kilometre Kennedy Hill section has been straightened and flattened, with better visibility and wider travel lanes and shoulders to create a safer, more reliable road for residents, tourists and truckers. The project has reached several major milestones, including the placement of two cantilever bridges, slope stabilization and grading required for the final road width.

Work toward a planned spring 2023 completion will include installation of final rock mesh attachments and safety railing, drainage work and the final stage of paving and pavement marking. A new rest area with washroom facilities and viewpoint will be accessible for all vehicle types.  

Travellers are asked to plan ahead and follow construction signs and directions from traffic control personnel while travelling in this area. For the most up-to-date information on road conditions, drivers are encouraged to check: www.DriveBC.ca

