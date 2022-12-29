Farm workers who hand-harvest crops get rate increase Jan. 1

CANADA, December 29 - Farm workers and producers are reminded that the minimum wage for agricultural piece rates will increase by 2.8% on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

The increase applies to 15 agricultural crops that are harvested by hand, as specified in the employment standards regulation, including peaches, apricots, Brussels sprouts, daffodils, mushrooms, apples, beans, blueberries, cherries, grapes, pears, peas, prune plums, raspberries and strawberries.

The increase is based on B.C.’s average annual inflation rate in 2021 and is consistent with the 2.8% increase to the minimum hourly wage that came into effect on June 1, 2022.

Quick Facts:

Piece rate farm workers harvest crops, such as blueberries and mushrooms, by hand.

Each of the 15 crops has its own minimum pay rate.

Farm worker piece rates in B.C. were previously increased by 11.5% in January 2019.

B.C.’s farm worker minimum piece rate system has been in place for more than 40 years, established in 1981.

Learn More:

For a full list B.C.’s piece rate categories and more information on employment standards for farm workers, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/employment-standards/hiring/farm-workers