Mosaic Minerals Resumes Drilling on Gaboury

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) (“Mosaic” or the “Corporation”) announces the upcoming start of a new drilling program of approximately 1,500 meters on its Gaboury nickel project, located in Témiscamingue, Quebec.

According to 3D modelling, this program of four drill holes, which should begin around mid-January, aims to test different fold hinges associated with ultramafic units corresponding to a major EO magnetic anomaly of more than 8 kilometers. It will focus on the Pike Nickel West area. This one, recognized by drilling over a length of more than 1,000 meters, remains open both laterally and at depth.

Composed of the Pike Nickel Center, West and East showings, this nickel project has been traced by drilling over more than 4 kilometers currently. In addition to the presence of strategic minerals, the Gaboury project also contains several gold showings.

Lithium Projects

The Corporation is also preparing an initial exploration program for the 2023 season to evaluate its lithium and strategic mineral projects located in Jamésie (Québec).

These projects, which make up the company's lithium properties, cover nearly 20,000 hectares spread over six mining blocks, contain, according to the various data from the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MERN), several geological indications favorable to the presence of lithium and strategic minerals. The 2023 exploration work therefore has the primary objective of confirming the presence of spodumene pegmatites and/or the presence of strategic minerals.

In order to verify the data from the MERN, the planned work will include sampling, a set of geological, geochemical and spectrometric surveys coupled with aerial magnetic surveys. The use of aerial spectrometry will support groundwork by defining favorable areas due to the presence of slightly radioactive minerals associated with spodumene pegmatites. It is somewhat comparable to geochemistry, but taking aerial spectrometric data covers much larger areas. The magnetic survey will also help establish contacts between granitic geological units and greenstone belts.

“We are very pleased to start 2023 strong with a drilling campaign on the Gaboury project. This will allow us to further define the Pike West zone located at the western end of a large EO magnetic anomaly of more than 8 kilometers. We are also planning a series of work on properties with Lithium potential as soon as field conditions allow. Mosaic hereby wishes to thank its shareholders and collaborators for their trust over the past year and it is with enthusiasm and determination to enhance our portfolio of properties in strategic minerals that we are starting the new year,” said Mr. Jonathan Hamel, President and CEO of Mosaic.

Financing

In connection with the press release dated December 23, 2022, the Company wishes to clarify that it paid finder's fees in the total amount of $48,960 to an arm's length person.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC) now focusing on the exploration for future strategic Nickel and Lithium deposits in priority on the Quebec Province territory which have a long and successful history of base metal production principally in the Rouyn-Noranda, Matagami, Val-d’Or and Chibougamau mining camps.

