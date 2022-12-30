Post-pandemic Prospects For The Medical Device Market

Size of segments within the medical device market

The global medical devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, from USD 495.46 Bn (2022) to USD 718.92 Bn (2029), despite the slump due to COVID-19

Leading medical device companies are investing in innovation focused on IoT enablement, data driven solutions and device connectivity to make up for the stifled sales during the COVID-19 pandemic” — Dr. Purav Gandhi