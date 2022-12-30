SmartLedger expands footprint into Middle East
Utilizing Scalable Blockchain Solutions to Empower Environmental Sustainability, Economic, Infrastructure, and Social Development in UAE and Surrounding Regions
Smartledger the World's leading blockchain distribution channel is excited to announce the opening of a new subsidiary, 'Blockchain Smart Technologies' in Dubai, UAE which will serve the North Africa, Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia regions.
— Eva Porras, PhD, CEO of Blockchain Smart Technologies
Dubai has emerged as a global leader in the adoption and implementation of innovative technologies such as blockchain. The city has made significant investments in the development and implementation of blockchain-based solutions across various sectors, including finance, transportation, and government services.
With the UAE's goal of becoming a global platform for innovative industries and a choice destination for international companies seeking an integrated and favorable environment for growth and sustainability, as well as Dubai's vision of becoming a knowledge-based, sustainable, and innovation-centric global hub by 2030, Blockchain Smart Technologies is excited to play an integral role in this new era of advancement. This may include improving manufacturing and supply-chain efficiencies, airport safety, identity management, nano-technologies, I-gaming, ESG initiatives, and Sharia compliant blockchain services.
Launched in 2016, the Dubai Industrial Strategy outlines the government's vision for the city's future development and is based on four key pillars: economic, infrastructure, and social development, as well as environmental sustainability.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the blockchain ecosystem in Dubai. This expansion represents a significant milestone for our company as we continue to grow and expand our presence in the Middle East and beyond.” said Eva Porras, PhD, CEO of Blockchain Smart Technologies.
“Technological advancement is a key priority for Dubai 2030, and Blockchain Smart Technologies can play a key, innovative role in this area. For example, blockchain can be used to improve the efficiency and transparency of infrastructure projects, by enabling secure and transparent record-keeping and data sharing. It can also be used to automate and streamline the process of procurement and contracting for government and the private sector, saving both time and money.” continued Porras.
Blockchain technology has the potential to facilitate increased efficiency, security, and transparency, provide more informed, real-time decision-making, optimize energy consumption, and improve the overall quality of life. Here are some examples of how Blockchain Smart Technologies blockchain offerings can help empower governments and enterprises:
• Economic development: Blockchain can be used to facilitate secure and transparent financial transactions which can help improve the efficiency and competitiveness of businesses. It can also be used to create and manage supply chain networks, which can help increase the efficiency and transparency of business operations.
• Infrastructure development: Blockchain can be used to improve the efficiency and transparency of infrastructure projects by enabling secure and transparent record-keeping and data sharing. It can also be used to automate and streamline the process of procurement and contracting for infrastructure projects.
• Social development: Blockchain can be used to improve the delivery and accessibility of public services, such as healthcare, education, and social welfare. It can also be used to increase the transparency and accountability of government operations.
• Environmental sustainability: Proof of ESG can be used to track and verify the sustainability of products and supply chains and can help increase the transparency and accountability of companies' environmental practices. It can also be used to create and manage carbon credit systems, which can help reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.
“Blockchain Smart Technologies is proud to bring its suite of transformative technologies to support and achieve the strategic visions of UAE 2071 and Dubai 2030, launched by H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai” said George Ginil, Head of Business Development for Blockchain Smart Technologies.
“Dubai is a hub for innovation, investment and technology, making it the perfect location in the region for our new company. We believe this expansion will allow us to better serve our clients in the region and provide them with the solutions they need to thrive sustainably in the fast-changing times.” continued Ginil.
The Blockchain Smart Technologies team in Dubai will be led by local seasoned industry professionals who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality services to our clients. We are confident that this new opportunity will allow us to continue to innovate and drive success for our clients in the UAE and beyond.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the dynamic and growing community in Dubai and look forward to contributing to its thriving technology ecosystem.” said Porras.
About Blockchain Smart Technologies, بلوكتشین سمارت تكنولوجیز ش :
At Blockchain Smart Technologies, our focus has been on creating strategic partnerships with developers and innovators to bring the power of blockchain to the region, through a familiar technology distribution model. Visit https://blockchainsmart.technology/ for more information.
About SmartLedger:
SmartLedger is an industry leader in blockchain services. The company provides advanced solutions to clients through a combination of consultancy, partnership, and internal development. Visit https://smartledger.solutions/ for more information.
