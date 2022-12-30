Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,014 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 329,111 in the last 365 days.

Hansa Biopharma: Increase of the number of shares and votes

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB "Hansa" or the "Company", (NASDAQ Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, today announces that the Company's registered share capital and number of outstanding shares and votes have increased during the month of December 2022 as a result of the directed share issue announced on December 13, 2022.

Through the directed share issue, 7,848,111 new ordinary shares were issued and the share capital increased by SEK 7,848,111. As of today, the total number of registered shares of the Company amounts to 55,034,241, whereof 52,443,962 are ordinary shares and 2,590,279 are class C shares. As of today, the number of votes in the Company amounts to 52,702,989.9, and the registered share capital amounts to SEK 55,034,241.

This disclosure contains information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-12-2022 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com 

The following files are available for download:

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-increase-of-the-number-of-shares-and-votes-301711325.html

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB

You just read:

Hansa Biopharma: Increase of the number of shares and votes

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.